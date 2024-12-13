Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams entered Friday with an all-too-familiar situation. The Rams are surging, and Odell Beckham Jr. is available following a release.

This time, the Miami Dolphins “mutually parted ways” with the veteran Super Bowl winner. Beckham played in just 10 total games for the Dolphins. This draws parallels to OBJ's 2021 situation when the Browns cut him past the halfway point of the regular season. The Rams picked him up and became a spark to their Super Bowl LVI run.

Does McVay have renewed interest in luring back the popular WR from that title run? He addressed that with reporters Friday over a Zoom call.

“I don't know,” McVay began. “The love I have for Odell, you know that.”

However, McVay revealed where his focus is at the moment.

“Just waking up, kind of getting ready for what's next for us and focusing on this,” McVay said. “I’m not really sure about him. I've had a lot of other things that we're kind of focused on right now.”

Can Odell Beckham Jr. fit with Sean McVay and new Rams WR room?

Beckham arrived to a Rams team with Cooper Kupp as the leader. That was during Kupp's run at leading the league in all three major receiving categories. Beckham, though, went on to become a late season WR2 option.

Many fans and analysts know the Rams as a WR-friendly offense. This Rams WR unit, however, would likely complicate the touches for Beckham if brought over.

Kupp still leads the way on the receptions (63) and touchdowns (six) end. But now, Puka Nacua has risen as the next big Rams WR star. Nacua is the receiving yardage leader at 805. He's also just two catches shy from Kupp's lead.

But there's more beyond the Kupp/Nacua duo. Demarcus Robinson is an established third option who leads the Rams with seven touchdowns. Lastly, Tutu Atwell has officially surpassed his career-best yardage total at 513 in this offense.

McVay's words come off as a coach who knows there's not enough room for Beckham this time. The 32-year-old WRs numbers this season also will make him less appealing for teams. He only grabbed nine receptions for 55 yards and scored no touchdowns.

A team needing veteran leadership could consider Beckham. He'll bring past championship experience over. Perhaps another playoff contender could turn to him for depth. But McVay blurted that his focus is on the Rams' winning streak, not a Beckham reunion.