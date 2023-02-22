The saga between the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been one that’s been in our lives for the last few years. The ones previously have ended with the two sides finding common ground, but there’s reason to believe this offseason will have a different ending.

Reports say the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers, and this time, the tension has moved to the point where it’s broken beyond repair.

To add fuel to the fire, NFL insider Michael Lombardi came onto the VSiN sports betting network to give his thoughts on the soap opera. Lombardi said a divorce between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers is imminent, and the body language around the team says they have had enough of the back-and forth.

There has been a lot of conversation about where Aaron Rodgers will play next!@mlombardiNFL adds his thoughts on what the "body language" in Green Bay is telling us about Aaron Rodgers future with the Packers! Get NFL news and offseason updates here 👉 https://t.co/im6Tpiyv5i pic.twitter.com/W0VTIGqoRQ — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s one thing to be a drama king and back it up on the field. Rodgers was the league’s MVP in 2020 and 2021, and he led Green Bay to the best record in the NFC both seasons. With that said, it’s another when the play starts to waiver, and the step back results in the Packers missing the playoffs, which is what happened this season.

Now, Green Bay has to make the decision about the headaches being worth it to keep Rodgers happy. It appears that choice has been made, but now, a trading partner has to be found, and that could be difficult given the huge contract they gave Rodgers before the start of the 2022 season.

Of course, the Packers will want a bunch of assets in return, but it appears they’re willing to try finding that partner if it means bringing harmony to the club. In other words, it looks good to see Rodgers in another uniform, if not retired.