The Green Bay Packers didn’t have the 2022 season they were hoping for, and now it looks like everything is on the table when it comes to Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the team. Despite signing a massive three-year, $150.8 million extension with the Packers last offseason, Rodgers has seen his name pop up in just about every rumor possible this offseason.

While Rodgers’ desires will obviously play a big role in his future, it’s fair to wonder how the Packers feel about potentially moving on from Rodgers this offseason. Reports have begun to surface that suggest the Packers are open to moving on from Rodgers this offseason if that’s what he wants, and that they are waiting for Rodgers to return from his darkness retreat before making any decisions.

“The Packers’ star QB plans to consider all options during his darkness retreat, detailing recently on The Pat McAfee Show that returning to Green Bay, asking for a trade and retiring are all options. The team is respecting Rodgers’ need for time to make his decision, and if Rodgers comes to the team with a request to play his 19th season elsewhere, sources say the Packers are open to working with the four-time AP NFL MVP on a trade.” – Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero, NFL.com

Rodgers is open to anything this offseason, and it sounds like the Packers are following suit. But for now, the ball is in Rodgers’ court, and they will have to wait for him to return from his darkness retreat in order to get some clarity on what the next steps would be.

There have been times when it seemed like an ugly split could be on the horizon between these two sides, but it looks like Green Bay is intent on working with Rodgers to figure out their next move this offseason, and that could ultimately end up resulting in a trade for the legendary Packers quarterback.