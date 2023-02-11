Mekhi Becton is the latest member of the New York Jets to weigh in about Aaron Rodgers. The massive tackle posted a playful tweet Saturday referring to Rodgers’ plan to go into dark isolation before deciding whether he’ll play in 2023.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that he would isolate for four days before announcing a decision about his playing status.

A curious, and perhaps impatient Becton then asked if four days had passed yet.

Has it been 4 days yet? 👀😂 — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) February 11, 2023

It would appear Becton is hoping Rodgers will play next season and the Jets will try to work out a trade with the Green Bay Packers for the 39-year-old.

Like Becton, All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner has teased fans about a possible Rodgers deal.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is among those who’ve endorsed Rodgers; and Jets legend Joe Namath said he’d allow Rodgers to wear his No. 12 jersey, which was retired by the team in 1985.

"I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future.. after my isolation retreat I'll be ready to make a decision" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSinAZpic.twitter.com/21uLlRDlQr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2023

Not everyone from the Jets family is pro-Rodgers. After being selected this week as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, Joe Klecko said Rodgers would be a “detriment” to the Jets.

Former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall also is against Rodgers replacing Zach Wilson at quarterback. Marshall said Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo are better options.

No matter which QB Becton is protecting next season, the Jets need him healthy, in shape and on the field in 2023.

The 2020 first-round pick has played one game the past two seasons because of knee injuries. The Jets offensive line struggled mightily this season, losing Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, George Fant and Duane Brown to injury.