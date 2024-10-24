The Green Bay Packers are having an excellent first half of the 2024 NFL season. Packers fans were sweating a bit after losing QB Jordan Love to a scary-looking injury in Week 1. However, Green Bay weathered the storm and reeled off some wins with backup Malik Willis. Now the Packers are 5-2 heading into Week 8 on a three-game winning streak. One news outlet believes the Packers should make a trade ahead of the deadline to add talent on defense.

A recent ESPN article suggests that the Packers should make a trade to add talent to their defensive line. ESPN's Seth Walder highlighted Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney as an ideal fit for the Packers.

Green Bay reportedly ranks 30th in the NFL in pass rush win rate, despite having talented players like Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, and 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness.

Clowney could be an ideal short-term solution to beef us the Packers' defensive line. He proved that he still has juice in 2023 when he logged 43 total tackles and 9.5 sacks with the Ravens. It is important to note that Clowney was playing in a genius defensive scheme and surrounded by other playmakers. However, he did prove he's still a problem for opposing offenses.

The Panthers are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, so the price may not be too high for the Packers to acquire Clowney.

Brian Gutekunst should seriously consider trading for Clowney ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Matt LaFleur opens up about Robert Saleh's role with the Packers

The Jets' loss could be a gain for the Packers.

Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh was seen on the sidelines at Packers practice earlier this week, suggesting that the team has hired him in some capacity.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shed some light on the situation on Wednesday. LaFleur characterized Saleh's role as “fluid” and mentioned that he will not have input in the defensive game plan.

“Yeah, I think it helps,” LaFleur said. “Having a defensive mind talking offense and helping us with things he might be able to see, kind of similar scheme stuff, things the defense might be looking for, it helps.”

LaFleur added, “I think he's got an elite defensive mind. But that's why I want him on the offensive side, so he can help us attack the defenses.”

LaFleur doubled down on the note that Saleh would not be working on the defense. He praised Packers DC Jeff Hafley for the job he's done this season.

“No, I don't want to do that. I think Haf and our defensive staff have a great thing going right now,” LaFleur said. “And I totally trust them, so I think it's Year 1, he's kind of got to go through it himself. So, I don't want to do that.”

It is great to see Saleh land on his feet after being fired as Jets head coach after starting the regulars season 2-3.

It will be interesting to track the Packers' performance on offense before and after adding Saleh to the coaching staff.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars.