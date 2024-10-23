ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Green Bay Packers head to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Packers-Jaguars prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Packers-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Jaguars Odds

Green Bay Packers: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -225

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Packers vs. Jaguars

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Packers have won their last three games, so they are playing some good football. Jordan Love is a big part of that. He is second in the NFL in passing yards per game. Love is also second in the NFL in passing touchdowns. He averages three passing touchdowns a game. Love also does a great job staying upright in the pocket. As long as Love continues to play well, the Packers will have a chance to win.

The Jaguars have allowed the most passing yards per game this season. Jacksonville has also allowed the most passing touchdowns this season while intercepting just one pass. Love should not have any difficulty moving the ball downfield. There are holes in the Jaguars' defense, and you can bet Matt LeFleur and Jordan Love will find them.

The Packers have been playing some good defense, and that is no surprise. They are allowing just 18 points per game in their last three games, which have all ended in wins. Along with that, Green Bay has 17 takeaways, and that leads the NFL. The Packers have been able to create turnovers this season, and they will have to do the same in this one.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars put up 32 points in their last game against the New England Patriots. They put up 37 points against the Indianapolis Colts three weeks ago, but just 16 points against the Chicago Bears two weeks ago. However, the Jaguars dropped a few touchdown passes and shot themselves in the foot against the Bears. They had chances and could have put up another 25+ point game if they capitalized. The point is that the Jaguars are playing good offensive football right now, and that has to continue if they want to win.

The Jaguars do struggle in the passing game defensively, but they can stop the rush. Josh Jacobs is a good runner, so the Jaguars really need to shut him down. Jacksonville has allowed the sixth-fewest rush yards per game, and the seventh-fewest yards per carry. Taking away the running game is going to a go a long way toward stopping the pass.

Jordan Love is good. He passes the ball well but will turn it over. Love has thrown eight interceptions in his five games started. Love is going to take his shots, and try to force some throws. With that, the Jaguars have to take their interceptions. As long as the Jaguars can capitalize on turnovers, they will have a chance to win.

Final Packers-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Packers are the better team. This is a road game for Green Bay, but I think their defense will prove to be a little too strong for the Jaguars. I will take the Packers to cover the spread on Sunday.

Final Packers-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Packers -4.5 (-105)