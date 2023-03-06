The Green Bay Packers front office might be in need of their own darkness retreat, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has left the organization feeling exasperated during his decision-making process. In fact, the team might just be ready to move on entirely.

“As one high-level Packers source put it to me recently, the days of begging Rodgers to return on his terms — which was essentially the organization’s approach during each of the previous two offseasons — are over,” Michael Silver of Bally Sports said. “If the 39-year-old quarterback tells his bosses that he wants to return and commit to a single-minded quest for a second championship, they’d be receptive. Anything short of that, however, would leave them less than enthused.”

An “enthused” Rodgers could be a tall order given rumors of how the team perceived his demeanor last season. The former Super Bowl MVP has been the center of trade rumors for two years now, but if the Packers are content with giving Jordan Love a serious look, then this saga could finally be nearing its end. It has been a wild ride thus far.

2020 NFL Draft- Cracks begin to form

There was already some tension brewing between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay, but the decision to select quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft essentially opened the door for a potential breakup. The team had just appeared in the NFC Championship, so a more prudent move might have been giving the quarterback some additional wide receiver help. Since then, the Utah State product has played just 10 games, and Rodgers has been named MVP twice.

Rodgers reportedly became soured by the notion that the franchise was drafting his replacement. Communication has become the central issue in this relationship, and the Packers’ strange choice to not apprise the future Hall of Famer of their plans is a huge reason why.

March 2022- A split avoided

Rumors of a split were running rampant last offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos were floated as possible landing spots, but ultimately an agreement was reached. Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract to stay in Green Bay.

When Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the obvious conclusion to draw was that No. 12 made a financially motivated decision rather than a championship football one. Those concerns trickled over into last season as Rodgers and the young receiving core underwent a difficult adjustment period.

An search for clarity in the darkness

In February, Aaron Rodgers embarked on a darkness retreat to obtain answers about his NFL future. Questions still remain, but the Packers are tired of asking them. Their team would most certainly be better with the Lambeau legend than without, but sometimes one cannot put a price on peace of mind.

With Derek Carr headed to the New Orleans Saints, everyone is waiting for the Rodgers domino to fall. A once spectacle has become a slog, especially for those closest to this endless saga.