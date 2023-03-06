Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is currently up in the air. There have been reports that Rodgers could retire, while others say he may remain with the Packers. There are also various reports stating that Rodgers could be traded. The most recent report suggests that Green Bay felt Rodgers was “somewhat checked out” after signing his massive contract extension with the team last year, per Bally Sports’ Michael Silver.

“The Packers believe that Rodgers somewhat checked out on them after signing a three-year, $150.8 million contract extension last March, ending weeks’ worth of uncertainty about his future,” Silver wrote.

Aaron Rodgers’ chemistry with the Packers’ receivers in 2022 was unquestionably non-apparent to open the 2022 campaign. According to Silver, Rodgers’ decision to skip Green Bay’s voluntary offseason program rubbed people in the organization the wrong way.

“Some of Rodgers’ bosses felt that the late run proved their point — that had the quarterback been so invested from the get-go, the season would have proceeded far differently,” Silver wrote.

This report certainly doesn’t support the narrative of a potential Aaron Rodgers-Packers reunion. However, there is still too much uncertainty to confidently declare that Rodgers is done in Green Bay.

If the Packers end up moving on from Rodgers, Jordan Love is expected to take over QB1 duties. Potential suitors for Aaron Rodgers include the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. The Jets may be extra aggressive in pursuing Rodgers now that Derek Carr is heading to New Orleans to join the Saints.

We will continue to provide updates on the Aaron Rodgers-Packers situation as they are made available.