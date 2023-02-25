With the Aaron Rodgers quarterback situation, the Green Bay Packers are at a crossroads. The four-time NFL MVP is expected to leave this offseason, and the team will attempt to rebuild around erstwhile backup Jordan Love. This is similar to what they did 15 years ago when they replaced Hall of Famer Brett Favre with Rodgers. In addition to that, the Packers have a lot of other decisions to make this summer. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Packers must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

In 2023, the Packers will need to address several roster issues to improve upon their 8-9 record from last season and make it back to the playoffs. That’s regardless of who their QB is. This will involve making significant decisions within their wide receiving corps. However, credit is due to Packers GM Brian Gutekunst for his successful selection of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in the 2022 NFL Draft. Both had solid rookie seasons and show promise as future NFL weapons. Despite this, their ability to stay healthy remains a concern. They will need to prove themselves before becoming true WR1s. In 2023, the Packers plan to continue developing Watson and Doubs while also bringing in some veteran pass-catchers to replace the production of departing free agents Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. These veterans can also potentially provide support and guidance to the younger receivers.

Let’s look at the two players whom the Packers must trade for this offseason.

2. TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Albert Okwuegbunam: 1.9 receiving yards per route run last season 6th best among all tight ends 👀 pic.twitter.com/cfExESnaAG — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 11, 2022

In the 2022 NFL season, the Denver Broncos offense saw several players fall short of expectations this season. Among these was tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Despite the assumption that he would shine at Mile High following the trade of Noah Fant to acquire Russell Wilson, the 24-year-old struggled in 2022. In fact, he received just 11 targets under Wilson and was overshadowed by rookie Greg Dulcich. In contrast, Okwuegbunam showcased his potential in 2021 when he caught 33 of his 40 targets for 330 yards and two touchdowns while playing with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Meanwhile, the Packers lack a dynamic receiving tight end and have seen Robert Tonyan fall short of his 2020 form. Okwuegbunam could be the answer to the Packers’ tight end struggles and would come at a low cost due to his struggles with the new Broncos this past season.

1. WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals have a new GM and head coach. However, the return of their $230.5 million quarterback Kyler Murray, who suffered a torn ACL in December, remains uncertain. As the franchise undergoes significant changes, there appears to be no sense of urgency in 2023. This situation may not be ideal for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Keep in mind that he will turn 31 this summer and is due to make nearly $20 million next season. Trading for the five-time Pro Bowler could free up cap space for Arizona and provide valuable draft currency for their rebuild. On the other end, this would certainly benefit the Packers, who are looking to be much more competitive in 2023. A move to Green Bay would also make sense for Hopkins, who deserves to spend his prime years on a team with a competitive outlook rather than a team in transition.