Despite the New England Patriots being in rebuild mode, they're quite amused about other teams inquiring about defensive back, Christian Gonzalez. Even though they're rebuilding, Gonzalez is a standout on their team.

“The Patriots have been receiving multiple calls on cornerback Christian Gonzalez. He’s not for sale, but they find it amusing,” NFL Network's Josina Anderson said on Friday.

Although he only played four games last season, he had three pass deflections and an interception. This season has been more of the same for Gonzalez. He has one interception, four pass deflections, and 37 total tackles.

The Oregon football standout made his case with the Ducks before being drafted. His mix of athleticism, ball skills, and sheer size make him look more like a wide receiver. Regardless, the Patriots selected Gonzalez, 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who would trade for Patriots' DB Christian Gonzalez?

Teams like the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers could use Gonzalez. Both teams have struggled at the cornerback position. Someone like Gonzalez can give them a legit man-to-man option, and someone who can guard the top receiver. For Green Bay, Jaire Alexander has been great but finding someone to play opposite of him has been tough. Former first-round pick Eric Stokes has struggled immensely on his side of the field. Gonzalez could be that missing piece to unlock the Packers' defense.

Arizona, they don't have the Packers' problem. It's significantly worse. They don't have any established cornerbacks. While the Cardinals drafted Garrett Williams in the 2023 NFL Draft, he's still a couple of years away from being dominant. Although Gonzalez is in the same draft class, he looks more established. The Cardinals could have a dynamic duo at the cornerback position. This would probably be the best cornerback since Patrick Peterson was with the franchise.

If New England were to trade Gonzalez, they would want some compensation.

“They’re still keeping an eye on the wide receiver, defensive tackle, and [offensive] tackle positions — at the very least seeing what talent potentially may arise there,” Anderson said.

The Patriots have been looking for offensive line help for quite a while. Especially with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, they want to give him as much support as possible. They sought after Cam Robinson before the Jacksonville Jaguars traded him to the Minnesota Vikings. Also, they contacted free-agent offensive tackle D.J. Humphries. Finally, they need some wide receiver help and are looking extensively at KJ Osborn.

Regardless, New England won't trade Gonzalez unless they deem it's an amazing offer. Otherwise, he's off the table.