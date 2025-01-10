The New England Patriots seem to have their eyes on Mike Vrabel as their top choice for their head coach, but they are still keeping all options open. They'll soon have an interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and he might be the tipping point on if they go with Vrabel as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Patriots are open to being blown away by Johnson today,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “No other known interviews scheduled after that, and Mike Vrabel looms large as a prime candidate. Today feels like a pivotal day.”

Johnson seems to be a top candidate around the NFL because of what he's been able to do with the Lions for the past few seasons. They've had one of the best offenses in the league, and he can turn around a team's unit if given the chance. Last season he had a few interviews, but he opted to return to the Lions and finish what he started as they lost in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Vrabel has ties with the Patriots as he used to play on the team. It's safe to say he knows about the “Patriot way,” and he can probably get the best out of the team.

Where could Ben Johnson land as a head coach?

There could be several good options for Ben Johnson as he tries to land a head coaching job. The Chicago Bears have been a team mentioned for a while and would be a nice fit for Johnson. The Bears have a young offense that has the potential to be explosive, especially with Caleb Williams as the quarterback. One of the main problems for them this season was the consistency on offense and putting Williams in bad situations, and Johnson would probably turn it around for him.

Another team that could be on Johnson's radar is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who also have a young offense with Trevor Lawrence leading the way.

Either way, Johnson should be a hot commodity on the coaching market, and his resume should have a lot of teams interested. The Patriots could definitely use somebody like him, but it feels like Mike Vrabel is the real choice, barring somebody sweeping them off their feet. It'll be interesting to see how things shake up in the market over the next few weeks.