Quarterback is a position that the New England Patriots have to fill this offseason. A lot of names have been thrown around like Jayden Daniels and Drake. Most of the individuals linked to the job are relatively young. A veteran could be of much help to monitor their growth or even take over for a while whenever the young gun does not look ready yet. It looks like that's exactly what Jerod Mayo and the front office are going for as they eye a certain Washington Commanders player by the name of Jacoby Brissett.
Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe clearly did not work out for the Patriots. This means the Jerod Mayo-led Patriots could be looking for someone who has a better on-field IQ and also experience to go along with it. Jacoby Brissett might just be exactly what they need. It also looks like the Commanders' signal-caller is attracting ‘real' intrigue from the Patriots front office, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.
Coach Mayo has already declared Brissett as a ‘great locker room guy' in the past few days. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt had already worked with the quarterback in the Cleveland Browns system. All of this chemistry and experience mashed up into one offseason acquisition could be huge for the Patriots. He might only take a small amount of time to get acclimated to the squad before he actually pops off in a game or in OTAs.
What Brissett has to offer for the Patriots
The one-time Super Bowl champion has found himself bouncing around the league in the last half a decade. After four stellar years with the Indianapolis Colts, he found himself playing for the Miami Dolphins before Tua Tagovailoa became a star. He then went to the Browns where Coach Van Pelt and him formed a bond. His last stop was with the Commanders where he played just three games,
Brissett still managed to make the most out of his playing time. He threw for 224 passing yards with a 148.6 rating. His three touchdowns without ever recording an interception with the Commanders is also a great cherry on top. Will this be enough for the Patriots to take him back as they develop a young gun like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye?