It’s hard to imagine the New England Patriots bungling things any worse than only giving Jerod Mayo one year with little talent on the roster. But owner Robert Kraft tried to smooth the waters by glowing about his quarterbacks. However, the Patriots may get swept away as they are getting Joe Milton III trade interest after his Week 18 outburst.

Milton passed for a touchdown and ran for another in his professional debut, leading the Patriots to a 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills that cost New England the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shortly after the game, Kraft fired Mayo.

Milton connected on 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried 10 times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Patriots QB Joe Milton authors impressive debut

Teams are flocking to the Patriots’ door, according to a post on X by Steve Palazzolo.

Hearing multiple QB-needy teams have inquired about Patriots QB Joe Milton

Back in November, Mayo said Milton showed plenty during practices, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He’s one of those guys that has to steal reps,” Mayo said of Milton, via Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit. “Drake’s getting a lot of those reps, and he’s running the show team and doing a great job there. We also have a period at the end of practice where it’s just, ‘Call it and go,’ like five or six plays. He’s getting better every day, and again — going back to stealing reps — he’s one of the top users of the virtual reality system.”

Milton came into the league off a good season at the University of Tennessee. He threw for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in his last year with the Volunteers. He stands 6-foot-5, weighs 245 pounds, and has one of the strongest — if not the strongest — arms in the NFL.

Back in the preseason, Mayo said the talent is there, according to a post on YouTube by the Patriots.

“We know he has a big arm,” Mayo said. “He has the athleticism. He’s getting better with his reads every single day. He has natural leadership ability.

“But once again … it’s about the full body of work. You can come out here and play well but you also have to do it on a day-to-day basis. You’ve got to gain the confidence of not only the coaches but also your teammates. And this was a step forward for him.”