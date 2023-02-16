The New England Patriots could be looking to trade for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, according to The Felger and Mazz show on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston.

Executive producer James Stewart told hosts Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti that an NFL talent evaluator reportedly texted him with the rumor that the Patriots were “sniffing around” Samuel.

“This is someone they should be sniffing around, you know, as part of “Bedard’s master five point plan” that he talked about yesterday. Like they need a weapon, right? So, I think if you’re like me, you have some questions as to whether or not the Patriots can find a wide receiver in the draft given their recent drafting of that position,” said the show’s Jim Murray.

“Deebo Samuel is one of the most versatile weapons in the league. Like this is a true weapon, as a running back and wide receiver. The guy can do it all. And look what he’s done to elevate that offense with an ‘ehhh’ kind of quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Trading for Samuel would certainly make sense for the Patriots, who are currently rolling with Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker as their best wide receivers.

A second-round pick out of South Carolina, Samuel just completed his fourth NFL season, recording 632 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns through 13 game appearances to go along with his 232 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, per 49ersWebZone.

It was a bit of a down year compared to his breakout campaign in 2021, which saw the versatile wide receiver rack up 1,770 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Samuel wasn’t happy with his contract situation last season and requested a trade out of San Francisco, but when that didn’t materialize, the 49ers were able to lock him up to a three-year, $71.6 million contract extension.

It’s probably nothing more than a rumor, but a Patriots-49ers Deebo Samuel trade would certainly make sense for New England in the position they’re currently in.