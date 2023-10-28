The Philadelphia Eagles are a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball and look like a surefire Super Bowl contender at 6-1 heading into Week 8. But even after already trading for All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, who will surely strengthen their secondary, the Birds aren't done.

Howie Roseman is reportedly still looking to pull off another trade at linebacker. Via Dianna Russini:

“The Eagles want to make another move even after adding safety and five-time Titans captain Kevin Byard. I expect Howie Roseman to be busy Monday morning. He’s poking around at linebacker.”

We've seen Philly make a splash before. Why not again? There are a few possible targets, too. Josey Jewell of the Denver Broncos is on an expiring deal and with Sean Payton's squad in shambles, they could look to move him. Carolina Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns is another possibility, but the organization seems content with keeping him past the deadline. Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings and Leonard Williams of the New York Giants are a couple of others to keep an eye on.

The Eagles run defense is allowing an NFL-low 62.9 yards per game. However, the linebacker position in particular hasn't been that strong. Nakobe Dean has yet to make much of an impression and already missed time through injury. Zach Cunningham is the clear bright spot of this LB room.

Whether Philly makes another trade or not, this defense is clearly good enough as is. It will be interesting to see if Roseman is active next week.