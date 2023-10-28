The Philadelphia Eagles have had a strong start to their 2023 NFL season. However, they are not resting on their laurels and have made a significant trade to bolster their secondary. The Eagles have acquired All-Pro safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for safety Terrell Edmunds and two late-round draft picks. With the trade deadline approaching, the Eagles still have room to make more moves to improve their team. In this article, we will discuss two potential trades that the Eagles could make to further strengthen their roster.

Philadelphia Eagles' 2023 NFL Season So Far

The Eagles are currently 6-1 in the 2023 NFL season. They are the defending NFC champions and are attempting to improve upon their 14-3 record from the previous year and defend their NFC East title. The Eagles have been among the top teams in the NFL this year, with a strong defense and a balanced offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts. They have won games against tough opponents such as the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. The Eagles are currently in first place in the NFC East division.

Looking ahead, the Eagles have a challenging schedule for the rest of the season. They have games against teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers. However, they are expected to be one of the top teams in the NFC and are likely to make the playoffs. If they continue to play at a high level, they could make a deep run in the postseason and potentially compete for another Super Bowl title.

Acquiring Kevin Byard

The Philadelphia Eagles recently acquired Kevin Byard, a two-time All-Pro safety, from the Tennessee Titans. Byard is a Philly native and grew up watching Brian Dawkins, one of his favorite players. He is expected to help the Eagles' defense, which has been dealing with injuries at the safety position this season. Byard is a do-it-all safety who is stellar against the run and a ball-hawk in coverage. He has generated 27 interceptions, 63 passes defensed, and 673 tackles in 120 games over eight seasons with the Titans. Byard will pair with Reed Blankenship to form a solid duo in Sean Desai's defense.

Here we will look at some of the trades that the Eagles can make after they traded for safety Kevin Byard.

Trade for AJ Dillon

While D'Andre Swift serves as the Eagles' primary running back, he lacks strong support from Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. Remember that both of them have averaged only 3.5 yards per carry this season. This has adversely affected Swift's performance. Although Swift has an overall season average of 5.1 yards per carry, he has seen a decline in his performance over the last four games. He has averaged just 3.7 yards per carry over 56 carries in those contests. Currently, the Eagles' running game heavily relies on Swift, and they lack a powerful, short-yardage back to improve their efficiency in the red zone.

AJ Dillon, whose contract with the Green Bay Packers expires after the season, could be the solution. The Packers are committed to Aaron Jones as their primary back, but Jones' contract is also set to expire after 2024. Both Dillon and Jones posted 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2021. Dillon's effectiveness as a backup in the previous season, with 976 total yards, while Jones rushed for 1,121, suggests that he could be an ideal backup for Swift in Philadelphia.

AJ DILLON POWERS IT IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 😤 Packers lead 10-3! pic.twitter.com/gfBWH9tRP1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2022

Trade for Donte Jackson

The Eagles are also in need of additional support in their secondary. Donte Jackson could be the answer. Jackson is a versatile cornerback with experience playing both inside and outside. His speed, honed as a former sprinter at LSU, enables him to keep pace with top-tier wide receivers in the league. Since being drafted in the second round in 2018, Jackson has started in 65 games for the Carolina Panthers.

Jackson also recently signed a three-year, $35.1 million extension. Sure, he hasn't fully lived up to his contract this season yet. Still, he could be a valuable asset to a struggling Eagles defense, particularly in light of their thin secondary. Furthermore, the loss of versatile corner Avonte Maddox to a torn pectoral muscle earlier in the season has severely impacted the Eagles' depth at the position.

Acquiring Donte Jackson would be a cost-effective move for the Eagles. Keep in mind that he is a 28-year-old impending free agent playing for a Panthers team that has struggled with a 0-6 record. Jackson has made a remarkable recovery from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for most of 2022 and, while not a star player, he could significantly bolster the Eagles' defensive capabilities on the outside. At the very least, Jackson would provide insurance in case of another injury.

Looking Ahead

As the Philadelphia Eagles navigate the post-Kevin Byard trade landscape, they have the opportunity to address crucial areas of need within their roster. The potential acquisitions of AJ Dillon and Donte Jackson offer practical solutions to enhance the team's performance. Dillon's powerful running style could bring a much-needed balance to the Eagles' running game. Meanwhile, Jackson's versatility and speed make him a valuable asset to bolster their secondary. These trades, if executed, may play a pivotal role in the Eagles' pursuit of success on the field. As the NFL season unfolds, it will be intriguing to see whether these moves materialize and contribute to the team's overall performance.