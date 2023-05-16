A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

One of the biggest decisions star wide receiver Davante Adams has made so far in his career was to sign a five-year contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders after he was traded to that team by the Green Bay Packers in March of 2022. His decision to ask for a trade to the Raiders garnered plenty of reactions from around the NFL, but it was one that was rooted to reason that’s more personal than anything else.

Via Mirin Fader of The Ringer:

“Family was a big reason Adams wanted to be traded to the Raiders in the first place. It wasn’t purely a football or financial decision. He wanted to be closer to his hometown of East Palo Alto, California. He says his quality of life has improved since moving back west. “It’s done a lot for me mentally.” He can go out with his family after a tough loss, or even play a round of golf, unencumbered by the cold as he would be in Green Bay. He can visit with his mom, enjoy her home-cooked meatloaf, one of his favorites.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That trade to the Raiders meant the breakup of one of the best quarterback-wide receiver tandem of this generation in the NFL. Davante Adams’ departure from Green Bay also left Aaron Rodgers without his most potent target downfield. Rodgers, of course, would later get traded to the New York Jets.

Davante Adams played 17 games for the Raiders in 2022 and amassed 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 100 receptions and 180 targets. From Derek Carr in 2022, Adams will be forming a partnership with a new quarterback this year with the arrival of Jimmy Garoppolo in Sin City.