The Davante Adams trade request didn't come as a huge surprise. The All-Pro wide receiver came to the Las Vegas Raiders, in large part, to play with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. However, the team jettisoned Carr after one season with Adams, and in the two offseasons since, the Raiders have failed to put another high-quality quarterback in place to replace the former Fresno State signal-caller. And according to at least one NFL reporter, that's the biggest reason Adams wants out.

“As for Adams' desire to leave Las Vegas, my sense is the lack of a solution at the quarterback position was a factor in his decision-making,” ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler writes. “He has been there two-plus seasons and there's no clear solution. I can't speak for Adams, but after asking around, some people in the building believe that was a big issue for him.”

In 2023, the Raiders went with a physically breaking down Jimmy Garoppolo and fifth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell at quarterback. That resulted in head coach Josh McDaniels getting fired after a 3-5 start and an 8-9 final win-loss total. This offseason, with a chance to upgrade the QB position via free agency, a trade, or the draft, the Raiders ended up with a quarterback depth chart of O'Connell and veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew.

This lackluster QB room has led to a 2-3 record through five weeks of the 2024 NFL season and, apparently, the Davante Adams trade request.

Why no Davante Adams trade yet?

Davante Adams hasn't suited up for the last two weeks, and potential suitors are having a hard time determining if that is because of the trade request or the severity of his hamstring injury.

“Multiple teams that have looked into Adams are unsure whether he would be ready to play this week, due to a hamstring injury. That's something to keep in mind, especially with Adams due nearly $1 million per week,” Fowler also notes.

Between the injury, Adams' salary (a $25.3 million cap hit this season and $44.1 million due in 2025 and 2026), and the fact that the team has little to no leverage in this situation, the Raiders are having a hard time getting teams to give up the second-round pick they reportedly want for the star wideout. At this point, there is speculation that Las Vegas will have to attach a later-round pick to Adams to get a second-rounder.

The Raiders have less than a month now to get a deal done before the November 5 NFL trade deadline.