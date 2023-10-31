The Las Vegas Raiders are not going to let go of star wide receiver Davante Adams. That continues to be the team's strong stance, as it was revealed that the team had even already shut down his trade request weeks ago, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources to @BleacherReport: #Raiders WR Davante Adams and his camp spoke to the team earlier this month about the possibility of a change of scenery. Las Vegas made it emphatically clear they won’t move him. We’ll see if anything changes after Monday night’s game, with the trade deadline today at 4pm ET.”

On the other end of the rumor spectrum are sources who are saying that Adams did not make a trade request (h/t Vincent Bonsignore of Vegas Nation).

More on the Adams trade speculations, via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Asked one person close to the situation what the chances were that the Raiders would trade Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams before today’s 4 pm ET deadline: “Not a chance in hell.” pic.twitter.com/Cifq9hhqc5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

The possibility of the Raiders parting ways with Davante Adams has gotten more intense of late amid the struggles of Las Vegas on the field and the palpable frustration of the wideout with the performance of his team and his role on the offense.

Davante Adams frustrated with role on Raiders, team's performance

In the Raiders' Week 8 loss on Monday to the Detroit Lions, Adams only had a catch on seven targets for a mere output of 11 yards. That does absolutely nothing to make Adams happy, especially in an embarrassing loss.

The Raiders' offense exuded promise when they acquired Adams from the Green Bay Packers via a trade in 2022 before signing him to a five-year deal worth $140 million. However, the success many thought Las Vegas would have on offense with Adams has yet to come to fruition. After eight weeks of the 2023 NFL season, the Raiders are only 3-5 with an offense that's averaging just 15.8 points per game — third-worst in the league overall.