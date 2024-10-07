A week has gone by since Davante Adams officially requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders and the star receiver is reportedly expected to be moved soon. Sources around the league believe that the Raiders want to move their disgruntled veteran well before the trade deadline.

The Raiders organization prefers to move Adams “soon” so they can move on with their season, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports. Las Vegas will get desperate enough to allow teams to get Adams at a discounted price but will look to move the wideout as soon as possible.

“The Raiders' preference as an organization is to get a Davante Adams trade done sooner rather than later, per multiple sources,” Schultz tweeted. “But the Raiders aren't going to do just any deal and their preference has been not to take on any of the money remaining on Adams' contract.”

Per reports, Adams' wish list of teams includes the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints due to his familiarity with both teams' quarterbacks.

Davante Adams' career with the Raiders

In his three games in 2024, Adams has recorded 18 receptions for just 209 receiving yards and one touchdown. The 31-year-old has been an unfortunate victim of subpar quarterback play beginning in 2023 with Jimmy Garoppolo and in 2024 with the uninspiring duo of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.

Adams initially signed with Las Vegas in 2022 to reunite with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. However, the following offseason, Adams could do nothing but watch in agony as his close friend left the team in free agency in favor of the Saints.

The Saints are reportedly Adams' top option for a trade destination to once again reunite with Carr but the wideout also has the Jets on his list in what would be another reunion, this time with former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.