The New York Jets have been connected to Davante Adams since he requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. His former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is in New York and they could rekindle their epic connection from Green Bay. On Friday, reporters asked Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson what he thinks about potentially adding Adams.

“That would be cool,” the third-year Jets star said. “I feel like it's cool if we get him over here. If we can get him over here, like I always say if someone can help us win, let's do it.”

This comes after Wilson made headlines for a New York sports radio appearance. He said that his route tree is different than years past and their offense is stale, a clear shot at Jets' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Adding Adams would take the spotlight off Wilson for the time being, which might be exactly what he needs.

In his first two seasons. Wilson powered through the worst quarterback play in the league to back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. Despite having Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback, he has struggled to get open this season. Wilson has not cracked 60 yards yet this season and is currently on pace for 811 yards.

Jets' offense needs to step up with or without Davante Adams

The Jets suffered an embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. They lost 10-9 after Greg Zeurlein missed a 50-yard field goal that would have given them the lead with less than a minute left. Now, they head to London to face the Vikings and their stellar defense. Adams won't be showing up this Sunday, so the spotlight is on Wilson in England.

The Vikings allowed over 100 yards to Jayden Reed last week and over 80 yards to Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs the week before. While Wilson may not have the star power of some of those guys, he has shown the ability to put up those numbers. With their running game and offensive line in shambles, Wilson will be very important.

If the Jets add Davante Adams before the trade deadline, they will become favorites in the AFC East. With Tua Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins are effectively out of the playoff hunt and the Patriots are terrible. The Bills are a solid team but the Jets have had success against Josh Allen in his career. With another future Hall of Famer on the offense, the Jets could make a run to the postseason for the first time in 13 years.