With their relationship irreparably fractured, the Las Vegas Raiders had no choice but to trade away star receiver Davante Adams. However, the Raiders didn't expect to be in this predicament.

Las Vegas signed Gardner Minshew with the hopes of revitalizing their quarterback room. They also thought the Adams' attitude towards the team changed for the better when the Raiders signed Minshew, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Minshew was signed to a two-year, $25 million contract. Barring a sudden breakout, it wasn't expected to be a long-term situation between quarterback and team. However, the Raiders still believed it would be good enough to satisfy Adams.

The receiver ultimately came to Las Vegas to play alongside his college quarterback Derek Carr. But with he and the Raiders having their own falling out, that pairing didn't last. Carr went on to sign with the New Orleans Saints.

Since them, the Raiders have had a gauntlet of quarterbacks under center in Adams' tenure, starting with Jimmy Garoppolo and ending with Gardner Minshew. But no matter who played quarterback, Las Vegas couldn't break into the postseason. They haven't played a playoff game since

Davante Adams tried to make the most of it. Over his 37 games with the Raiders, he caught 221 passes for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns. While he didn't earn any Pro Bowl or All-Pro nominations, Adams remained one of the best wide receivers in the league.

The Raiders thought he would be content catching passes from Minshew. Clearly discontent, Adams is now on the New York Jets catching the ball from former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Las Vegas will now need to complete re-evaluate their offensive scheme. Next time they have a wide receiver of Adams' caliber, maybe they'll think twice about who is throwing passes to him.

Minshew will have another opportunity to prove he can be a starting NFL quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8.