The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran pass-rusher Chandler Jones, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move comes after Jones, who's been away from the team since early September amid a feud with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and other team higher-ups, was arrested earlier this week after allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order.

“Raiders are releasing DE Chandler Jones, who was arrested yesterday in Las Vegas after a turbulent week, per a league source,” Schefter reported on Saturday. “Jones has been away from the Raiders since Labor Day weekend and was placed on the NFI list on Sept. 20. He was arrested after allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Jones posted on social media Monday that he was taken to a hospital ‘against my will', and later transferred to a behavioral health facility.”

Jones was arrested Friday morning after allegdly stealing items from outside his ex-girlfriend's house and burning them in her backyard. The 33-year-old was hospitalized a few days earlier, claiming he was injected with an unknown substance by doctors amid concerns about his state of mind due to recent social media activity.

The Raiders placed Jones on the non-football injury list on September 20th, keeping him out of the team's next four games. He grew crossways with McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and owner Marc Davis during the preseason, ultimately threatening to expose Las Vegas for alleged misdeeds in a series of cryptic social media post.

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders in March 2022. The four-time Pro Bowler finished last season with 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks.