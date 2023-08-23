Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is quickly approaching, and the Las Vegas Raiders are still without their star running back Josh Jacobs. The Raiders have been unable to sort out Jacobs' contract issues, and while there is optimism that he will be on the field when Las Vegas takes the field in Week 1, there's no guarantee that will end up happening.

With another high-profile running back contract situation with Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts seemingly resulting in a trade for Taylor, it's fair to wonder whether something similar would happen with Jacobs here. While the situation is still murky at best, it doesn't seem like the Raiders have any intention of trading Jacobs, which could be another indication they are confident they can resolve this situation.

While the #Colts let Jonathan Taylor seek a trade, league sources say the #Raiders have shown no interest in trading their star RB Josh Jacobs. Jacobs hasn’t signed his tender, and no deal is imminent to get him into camp. The NFL rushing champ’s status for Week 1 remains TBD. pic.twitter.com/5y7JOOuRf6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2023

Jacobs had been looking for a long-term extension with the Raiders this offseason, but after getting franchise tagged, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal. Jacobs has been unwilling to sign his franchise tag to this point, and while recent reports indicate that he isn't going to sit out the season, there's going to be a massive question mark surrounding his status until he has a new deal in place.

While Jacobs' Week 1 status is still very much up in the air, one thing that's certain is that he won't be getting traded by the Raiders anytime soon. Any teams that were holding out hope Jacobs could become available will now likely pivot to Taylor, and all eyes will be on these two sides to see if they can settle their differences before the start of the season.