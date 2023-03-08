Could the Las Vegas Raiders be in the mix for Lamar Jackson?

The Raiders have not ruled out any action on quarterbacks in the market, including Jackson according to a tweet from ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The Baltimore Ravens placed Jackson on a non-exclusive franchise tag earlier Tuesday.

Team Source: The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t eliminated any QB options — including Lamar Jackson. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 8, 2023

This report comes hours after several current and former players expressed concern over the slow market for the 26-year-old Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP.

Las Vegas is in the market for a quarterback after cutting ties with Derek Carr at the end of the season. Fourth-year pro Jarrett Stidham is currently listed as QB1 in Las Vegas, but the Raiders were expected to go after a veteran in the offseason. It’s expected that the Raiders will have plenty of interest in pending free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, who has a relation with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels from their days with the New England Patriots.

But Las Vegas’ interest in Jackson would make sense. Jackson is a star in a city that is known for its glitz and glamour. He is also incredibly productive with 12,209 passing yards, 4,437 rushing yards and 125 total touchdowns in five seasons. Jackson has a 45-16 won-loss record in the regular season.

The Ravens and Jackson failed to come to contract terms before Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline. Baltimore claims that Jackson is looking for a fully-guaranteed contract similar to the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns. Lamar Jackson, who does not have an agent, has generally stayed quiet during the negotiations, only offering the occasional cryptic message on Twitter.

No matter the circumstances never crack just Relax😎 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 1, 2023

This is still a developing story with Jackson’s future remaining uncertain.