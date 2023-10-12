Did the Las Vegas Raiders try to trade to up to draft C.J. Stroud?

According to rumors, the Raiders were trying to trade up with the Chicago Bears to get the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and select Stroud out of Ohio State, via Dov Kleiman. Instead, the Carolina Panthers traded up with the Bears and picked Bryce Young out of Alabama. The Houston Texans picked second and took Stroud.

If the Raiders had successfully traded up and taken Stroud, things could look so much different. If the Raiders got Stroud, would the Texans have taken Young or Anthony Richardson? Would the Panthers still have traded up? Would Stroud be starting for the Raiders or would Jimmy Garoppolo still be the No. 1 guy?

The Raiders look like they truly missed out on Stroud. Though Las Vegas has Garoppolo, Jimmy G has already missed a game and has yet to show he's more than a bridge QB for the Raiders. Meanwhile, Stroud has looked like the most promising rookie quarterback through five games. The Texans may only have two wins, but Stroud has impressed leading the team. He is third in the NFL with 1,461 passing yards and has yet to throw an interception.

Aside from the stats, Stroud has proven he's a smart decision maker and a playmaker through the air. He additionally showed his poise and composure when he led the Texans on a late fourth-quarter touchdown drive which allowed Houston to take a 19-18 lead. The Falcons would end up getting a game-winning field goal, but Stroud did his part to put the Texans in position to win.