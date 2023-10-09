On Sunday, CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans dropped to 2-3 on the 2023 season with a narrow 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Although the Texans were unable to get over the hump, the rookie Stroud was once again impressive, adding to what has been a very solid opening to his rookie season.

After the game, some of Stroud's teammates were vocal about what they have seen from the former Ohio State Buckeye so far.

“He makes smart decisions,” said tight end Dawson Schultz, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. “And even the throwaways are smart decisions. He’s got a lot of poise for a young kid. I think he’s doing a great job. Obviously, none of us did enough to win the game, but we’ll go check the film and access it.”

Meanwhile, Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard had even loftier praise for Stroud.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“He may be a rookie, but’s he’s not a rookie,” said Howard, per Wilson. “That guy’s special, so we follow him. He leads us, and he is going to take us a long way.”

With the Texans trailing late to the Falcons, Stroud showed great poise in leading his team down the field for a touchdown throw to Schultz to give Houston a late 19-18 lead. Unfortunately for Stroud, however, the Texans' defense could not hold up their end of the bargain, relinquishing a game-winning field goal to the Falcons as time expired.

Still, the Texans have to be thrilled by what they've seen from their rookie quarterback so far in 2023.