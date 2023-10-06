We're now four games into the careers of top 2023 draft picks Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. Both being natives of Southern California, the two have actually been friends and competitors since middle school. So far, Stroud has been excellent for the Houston Texans, averaging over 300 yards per game with six touchdowns and no interceptions. Meanwhile, Young's transition to becoming the face of the Carolina Panthers hasn't been quite as smooth. Nonetheless, he took the time to compliment Stroud's impressive start on Thursday.

“It’s been really fun just to watch him as a fan of his game. Being able to watch him have success means a lot. I’m close with him; he’s a great person. Great person on and off the field,” Young said, per Will Kunkel.

While both young quarterbacks stood atop the college football landscape, Stroud and Young routinely spoke on FaceTime during their careers. They shared memories of life in Southern California as well as their experiences leading two of the most historic college football programs.

“Being able to watch him have success, it’s really fun to root him,” Young said. “It’s been really cool to watch him have the success he’s had, watch all the positive stuff he’s been able to put on tape and all the good things he’s been doing. It’s really great to see.”

With a subpar offensive line, an unexperienced receiving corps, and a first-year defensive-minded head coach, Stroud's play has been extremely impressive so far. Most quarterbacks, let alone rookies, would struggle in the Texans' current situation. Don't forget this team had the second-worst record in the NFL a year ago. But CJ Stroud is somehow making it work.

None of this is to say Bryce Young has been a disappointment. Sure, he hasn't had the greatest start to a career, but few rookies do when asked to carry an entire NFL franchise. It's just that Stroud's start has been extraordinary.