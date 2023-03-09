The Los Angeles Rams have made quarterback Matthew Stafford available in a trade, according to former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi, who was very fired up about it on the Pat McAfee Show.

“He’s got $57 million coming to him no matter what, the Rams, what are they going to do,” Michael Lombardi said on the Pat McAfee Show. “They’re trying to get out from it, so I don’t really want to hear the b***s**t that ‘oh, we’re not trying to trade him’ yes you are, you’ve called teams. I know this. Like I know this. Like, ok. And so, like I don’t really care what they say, like they all lied about it. I lied about it.”

Lombardi saying that he has lied about this in a similar situation is telling, as he is a former general manager, so he probably has done this with the Browns. He made it completely clear that Matthew Stafford is fully available, and this wasn’t just the Rams putting out feelers.

“Oh Matt Stafford’s fully available,” Lombardi said, via the Pat McAfee Show. “Matt Stafford, they would love to trade him. They can’t do it because he’s got $57 million guaranteed.”

Stafford has four seasons remaining on his contract. It contains $67 million guaranteed for injury right now, according to Spotrac. $57 million of that becomes fully guaranteed as of March 17. The remaining locks in during March of 2024.

The guaranteed money makes a trade unlikely. However, it seems that the Rams are trying to reset by getting out of Stafford’s money, if Lombardi’s report is true. There is some thought that Stafford could be considering retirement, but Lombardi does not believe that.