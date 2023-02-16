Rex Ryan could be on the verge of making a grand return to NFL coaching duties. The Denver Broncos are said to have Ryan as their leading candidate to win the vacant defensive coordinator position, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Comeback? Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the #Broncos defensive coordinator job, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Ryan has been on ESPN after being fired by the #Bills in 2016. If all goes well, he could be headed back in the NFL.”

Rex Ryan has not coached in the NFL since 2016 when he was let go by the Buffalo Bills, who would fill his void with Sean McDermott. In the time since his firing from the Bills, Ryan has done TV work, serving as an analyst for ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, starting in 2017.

The Broncos have a new head coach in Sean Payton and are looking to right the ship following a disastrous 2022 NFL campaign. That said, the team’s bright spot that year was their defense. While Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ attack struggled, Denver’s stop unit showed more cohesion on the field. The Broncos finished the regular season ranked 12th in the league with only 21.1 points allowed per game and eighth with just 320.0 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Broncos had Ejiro Eviro as the defensive coordinator in 2022 but left in the offseason for the same job with the Carolina Panthers.

Rex Ryan is perhaps best remembered for his time as head coach of the New York Jets, who he led to back-to-back appearances in the AFC Championship in 2009 and 2010.