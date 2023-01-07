By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan couldn’t hold back his tears as he talked about Damar Hamlin during his Saturday appearance on ESPN.

Ryan got emotional while discussing one of Hamlin’s first words when he woke up in the hospital, asking “Did we win?” in reference to the Bills’ Monday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed in the said contest due to cardiac arrest and was immediately given first aid before being stretchered off the field and brought to the UC Medical Center.

“When he came out, ‘Did we win?’ We needed that. As fans, we needed that. I mean this guy is a legend … a legend. You talk about a fighter? Dang right he is a fighter. He is a dang legend. Thank you. I needed it as a dad, as a coach and as a fan of this game,” Ryan said with his voice cracking as he started to cry.

It’s rare to see anyone show that kind of raw emotion on TV, but it has definitely been an emotional week for everyone in the NFL–from players and the coaching staff to the media and the fans. What Rex Ryan showed is what several others are feeling as of the moment as they cheer and pray for Damar Hamlin’s full recovery.

Hamlin is already awake and has started speaking again. His breathing tube has been removed as well, and doctors have said that he has made significant recovery despite still being critically ill. While he has a long way to go before he can fully recover, hopefully he maintains his progress without any setback.