The New Orleans Saints will make significant changes this offseason after a letdown 2024 campaign. However, a new general manager is not expected to be one of them.

“The early belief among league insiders is that Mickey Loomis has a good chance to remain as Saints general manager,” wrote ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “That's not 100%, but that's what people in the know on these sorts of things are predicting. The Saints have traditionally valued connectivity/familiarity, which could be a factor in the [coaching] interview process.”

Loomis joined New Orleans in 2000 before the team elevated him to general manager in 2002 and executive vice president in 2013. The Saints have seen success during his tenure. They made the playoffs in nine of 15 seasons from 2006-2020, winning one Super Bowl (2010) and making two NFC Championship appearances (2007, 2019).

However, they've struggled to replicate that success in recent years following Drew Brees and Sean Payton's departures. While they've remained far from the NFL's basement, posting a 25-26 record over the last three seasons, they've missed the playoffs each year.

Their outlook has taken a turn for the worse in 2024. New Orleans has a 4-8 record and fired head coach Dennis Allen midway through the year.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis could value familiarity during head-coaching search

With Loomis' job appearing to be safe, the Saints will focus their attention on finding a new head coach this offseason. Their emphasis on continuity could vault several candidates to the top of the list.

“The Saints will likely cast the proverbial wide net, but I think their tendency toward familiarity is noteworthy,” Fowler wrote. “Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, a Saints defensive backs coach from 2016 to 2020, is expected to get a look in New Orleans. Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, a Saints offensive assistant from 2017 to 2018 and the LSU offensive coordinator when Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a national championship, is a logical name as well. And an intriguing candidate would be Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is from the New Orleans area.”

The Saints have built some momentum in recent weeks following a seven-game losing streak. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi's squad won matchups over the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns before falling 21-14 to the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 13.

New Orleans will travel to face the league-worst New York Giants in Week 14 before closing the season with matchups against the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.