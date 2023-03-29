Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Seattle Seahawks appeared to have found their quarterback when they signed Geno Smith to a long-term contract extension. However, Smith’s new deal hasn’t stopped the Seahawks from checking in on the 2023 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospects.

Seattle has attended every Pro Day of this year’s best QB prospects, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. That includes Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis. Pete Carroll and company are soon meeting with Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Overall, the Seahawks are very much in on this year’s top QBs.

After winning Comeback Player of the Year, the Seahawks signed Smith to a three-year, $75 million extension. At that type of money, Smith is expected to remain Seattle’s starting quarterback.

However, the Seahawks own the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft. That is prime territory to take a quarterback and Seattle could begin thinking about their future post-Geno Smith.

Carroll has already spoken to Smith about the idea of Seattle taking a QB at No. 5. Smith has been receptive to the idea and just wants the Seahawks to continue winning.

“He knows what’s going on. I told him what we were doing and what the idea was and what could happen,” Carroll said. “Just like Geno has done with everything, he was totally on board.”

The Seahawks’ head coach went on to say that if Seattle does take a quarterback, he knows Smith would be a strong mentor. For now, Seattle is hoping Smith can lead the team to another playoff appearance. However, with the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft, taking the QB of the future could be enticing for the Seahawks.