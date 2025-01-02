After collapsing down the stretch of the 2023 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles have bounced back in resounding fashion, posting a 13-3 record and locking up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture as we head into the final week of the regular season. As a result, questions about head coach Nick Sirianni's job security have vanished, but he may not be fully out of the woods just yet.

Considering how poorly things went for Philadelphia last season, and how they started this year off with just a 2-2 record, it wasn't too long ago that he was on the hot seat. 10 straight wins changed things very quickly for Sirianni, but questions about his future with Philadelphia could pop up again if the team crashes and burns in the playoffs for the second straight year.

“Would a first-round playoff exit reignite talks about his job status? It's hard to say, but it's a question some people around the league are wondering. Sirianni's 47-20 record is impressive. Yet his standing was a talking point coming off a tumultuous 2023 campaign, and he doesn't have a contract extension in place. The sideline and on-field spats are sort of hard to ignore. Any firing here would be a sizable upset, but if we're talking surprises, this would be one to list because his status was a regular debate four months ago,” Jeremy Fowler wrote.

Nick Sirianni, Eagles hoping for deep playoff run

After they lost in the wild card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, the expectation is that Philadelphia will be able to go on a deeper playoff run this year. However, they could draw another tough matchup right out of the gate, as they will be facing either the Washington Commanders or Green Bay Packers in their first contest.

On their home field, the Eagles should be favored to win, but it's worth noting they recently lost to the Commanders in Week 16 (although it's worth noting they were without Jalen Hurts for most of the game), and they were played tough by the Packers all the way back in Week 1. Philly would be favored to win both games, but if they somehow crash out of the postseason early on for the second straight year, it's worth keeping an eye on Sirianni, as his future with the team will become the subject of serious discussion once again.