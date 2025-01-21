Rumors about the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation continue to swirl. With Justin Fields and Russell Wilson on the roster, there's more than a handful of options the team can pursue. For starters, one NFL rumor suggests that Fields may earn the Steelers starting role in 2025.

However, Wilson is a free agent, after he signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract last offseason. In the 2024 season, he proved his worth after missing the first six weeks with injury. He threw 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Following a disappointing stint with the Denver Broncos, he had quite the turnaround.

On the flip side, Fields was equally as productive. He threw 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in his six starts. While it wasn't like how he was with the Chicago Bears, he minimized turnovers and played the role of field general. Still, Fields is 25, and Wilson is 36.

The age disparity might have the Steelers pick the young quarterback. Still, it could go in multiple directions. “I still think this could go either way,” an NFL scouting director said via an ESPN article. “Part of me feels like they bring back Russell. Either way, I expect them to draft a quarterback fairly high. They need someone who can be the answer long term.”

Steelers have a tough Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson decision to make

Again, both quarterbacks were solid when they were starting. Both were more of the game managers when they started. However, there's plenty more potential with Fields than Wilson. As mentioned before, he's only 25 years old and has some room for improvement.

He already took care of his turnover problem. Now, it's about an offense that will allow him to flourish and utilize his skill set. Fields's dual-threat ability can win games for Pittsburgh.

Going back to Wilson, the franchise knows what they're getting. Wilson is a true professional, and can still launch his signature moon-ball as accurately as ever. However, his athleticism and elusiveness have died down in the past few years. That could be a limitation to a potentially new Steelers offense.

Also, they would have to offer Wilson a new contract if he were to resign. Some other teams could sign him to a two or three-year contract that provides more stability. Fields is also set to be a free agent. Also, Fields got a major endorsement from Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin. Management will have to decide if they want to bank on potential or stick with what they know they'll get.

Either way, it's quite a challenge for Pittsburgh to figure out.