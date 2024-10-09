The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to find the perfect trade partner for star wide receiver Davante Adams. To some outside of both organizations, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the ideal trade piece to make a trade happen.

‘Outside observers,' have suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers trade George Pickens to the Raiders for Adams, via Dan Graziano of the NFL Network. There is no word on if both sides have discussed an actual trade.

Having no connections to the thinking of the Raiders or Steelers, Graziano's sources are taking a true shot in the dark. However, Pickens' usage against the Dallas Cowboys was certainly peculiar. As he played just 34 of a potential 58 snaps. Head coach Mike Tomlin said it was all a part of the gameplan, via Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. . Still, it has led to some speculation around NFL circles.

On the season, Pickens has caught 23 passes for 310 scoreless yards. He broke 100+ receiving yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. However, his 26-yard performance against the Cowboys was the second time Pickens has been held under 50 yards in 2024.

Adams isn't having the most spectacular season ever, with just 18 grabs for 209 yards and a touchdown. However, his talent as a wide receiver is unquestioned. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro. He would immediately improve any offense in the NFL. And for a Steelers team looking for a spark, Adams would certainly provide it.

George Pickens isn't a free agent until 2026 and comes at a far reduced salary. The Raiders would immediately install him as their new WR1. Rather than getting draft picks, they get a new top receiver.

Pittsburgh would make their Super Bowl intentions clear. While their quarterback situation has been a week-to-week rollercoaster, Davante Adams would bring an offensive boost regardless.

It's rare a player-for-player trade happens in the NFL. Especially for two players of this caliber. But as the Adams trade talks continue, things could get wild.