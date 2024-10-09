The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL last week when they said they were open to trading Davante Adams. Adams has been unhappy in Las Vegas for quite some time, perhaps from the moment that they cut QB Derek Carr. There may not be a Davante Adams trade just yet, but the star wide receiver is still not expected to suit up this week.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is not expected to play this week against the Steelers, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury but is likely also being held out due to ongoing trade talks.