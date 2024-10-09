The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL last week when they said they were open to trading Davante Adams. Adams has been unhappy in Las Vegas for quite some time, perhaps from the moment that they cut QB Derek Carr. There may not be a Davante Adams trade just yet, but the star wide receiver is still not expected to suit up this week.

Related Las Vegas Raiders NewsArticle continues below
Why Aidan O’Connell must start for Raiders moving forward
Why Aidan O’Connell must start for Raiders moving forward
Raiders’ Christian Wilkins out ‘indefinitely’ amid latest injury update
Raiders’ Christian Wilkins out ‘indefinitely’ amid latest injury update
NFL rumors: Steelers, Saints among non-Jets teams still interested in Davante Adams trade
NFL rumors: Steelers, Saints among non-Jets teams still interested in Davante Adams trade

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is not expected to play this week against the Steelers, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury but is likely also being held out due to ongoing trade talks.