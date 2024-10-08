Multiple teams are still bidding in the trade wars for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. The New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints are among those interested in Adams after reaching out to the Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are also monitoring a potential deal, per The Athletic's NFL staff.

Given the latest shake-up to the Jets' coaching staff with the firing of Robert Saleh, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the departure has no bearing on Adams' interest and vice versa.

Adams has insisted through the trade talks that he would prefer to play for the Jets or Saints, hoping to reunite with former teammates Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr.

The Dallas Cowboys inquired about the 31-year-old receiver but decided to pass because of salary cap concerns. Adams tweeted out a picture of Edgar Allen Poe, drumming up rumors of a Baltimore Ravens trade, but there's no word there's anything substantive happening between the two teams. Another team, the Washington Commanders, was rumored as a possible destination.

Why Jets are likely Raiders trade partner, Davante Adams frontrunner

Birds of a feather flock together. The two biggest NFL storylines in the past few days have been the trade rumors surrounding Adams and now the firing of Robert Saleh. Behind the scenes, speculation would have you believe that Rodgers is behind the scenes ordering folks around and having these teams do his bidding. The sloppiest narrative involving Adams and Rodgers makes the most sense until another explanation clarifies the situation.

The Raiders are likely over-asking what they want in return for Adams, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Teams interested in trading for Davante Adams have told me it's unrealistic for the Raiders to expect a 2nd-rounder while also having the acquiring team take on his full 2024 salary. There doesn’t seem to be a team desperate enough to give Vegas everything they’re asking for. Would appear like Raiders have to give in on something. But Raiders could also just tells teams they’ll keep Adams and that’s it.”

Given Adams' huge salary remaining on the rest of his contract, few teams have the salary cap freedom to acquiesce to the Raiders' demands.