The Denver Broncos are generating a lot of attention as the 2023 NFL trade deadline approaches. Their 2-5 record signals that they are open for business. The fact that they traded Bradley Chubb last year suggests that they would be willing to move on from just about anyone if the price is right. But there’s one player that other teams for sure cannot have.

The rumors of which Broncos players will be up for grabs have been flying in the recent weeks. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Patrick Surtain II is not going to be moved.

Russini writes that the Broncos “are not open to trading cornerback Patrick Surtain II, in fact, one team source described him as ‘the best and smartest player on the Broncos roster.’ Denver is listening to offers on others like receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and linebacker Josey Jewell, but no offer has come close to motivating GM George Paton to make a move. A general manager who spoke to Denver told me, ‘The Broncos aren’t selling cheaply.’”

Surtain is definitely not someone the Broncos should look to trade away. The 23-year-old cornerback is one of the best in all of football, is not on an expiring contract and is a key source of continuity for the team.

The Broncos have an offer for Jeudy but don’t seem to be in love with it. Denver has no business playing it conservatively with their veterans, though, as draft picks will help them salvage the poor situation they find themselves in.