The San Francisco 49ers finally ended the Brandon Aiyuk saga with a mega contract extension. The will-they-won't-they drama played out through the media, with trade options and contract offers flying all summer. Among those rumors was a potential trade with the Cleveland Browns. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the specifics of the deal that almost landed the 49ers star in Cleveland.

“The Cleveland Browns were also in the mix. The Niners asked for second- and fifth-rounders and Amari Cooper for Aiyuk,” Breer wrote. “That, logistically, would’ve been tricky to pull off for Cleveland—the Browns had already given Cooper an $18.79 million signing bonus as part of his restructure/raise. That said, I did hear Cleveland would’ve been willing to do a three-year deal rather than a four-year extension with Aiyuk at a really good number.”

Aiyuk did not want to leave the 49ers to get his payday, hence why this deal did not get done. The Browns would have gotten the best wide receiver they have had since Josh Gordon's last great season. The 49ers would have stocked their draft cabinet and gotten a weapon for Brock Purdy. It's understandable why the 49ers were comfortable making that deal, but they are better off with him.

Last season, Aiyuk put up a career-high 1,342 yards and added seven touchdowns. He solidified himself as one of the top receivers in the league and Brock Purdy's favorite target. With Aiyuk back on the field, the 49ers have a great chance of finally winning the Super Bowl.

Expectations for Brandon Aiyuk and 49ers in 2024

The 49ers are coming off their second Super Bowl defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Kyle Shanahan era. Aiyuk made three catches in each playoff game and scored just one touchdown in the run. In the Super Bowl, he was held to less than 50 yards and the offense only scored 22 points.

Aiyuk is the key pass catcher on the most stacked offense in the league. With Christian McCaffery, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Aiyuk, they are set to have another awe-inspiring season on offense. They scored the third-most points in the league with 28.9 points per game last year and can improve on that number with a healthy season from McCaffery.

The 49ers have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FanDuel. Only the Chiefs are above them on the list. With Aiyuk in the fold officially, they are set to have another great season. Their biggest competition will be the Detroit Lions, who held a 24-7 lead at halftime of the NFC Championship Game last year.

Don't expect the 49ers to get off to the same start they did last year. They began with five straight wins in 2023 but 2024 features matchups with the Jets and Rams in the first three weeks. Considering Aiyuk had no preseason, it might be tough sledding for both the player and the team at the beginning of the season. Aiyuk is still a worthy pickup in fantasy. He will be a difference-making wide receiver and will continue to solidify himself as a top wideout in the league.