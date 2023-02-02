Tom Brady may have announced his retirement on Wednesday, but according to reports, he made his decision earlier. In fact, it could have been over a week when he made up his mind about calling it a career.

That’s because Brady’s retirement video–a clip he shot on his own in a beach–wasn’t actually from Wednesday morning despite the fact that the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB made it look that way. According to reports, Brady filmed it earlier, with Peter Schrager of FOX Sports noting that it’s likely he made the video at least 48 hours earlier.

“That was filmed a while ago,” Schrager said on Good Morning Football, per Mass Live. “He was at an L.A. premiere last night, doing the movie premiere [for “80 for Brady”]. The sun is not up in L.A. as you see there. So that is a taping, that means he has known this and has kept this quiet for at least 48 hours.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady Sr., the father of the NFL icon, seemingly corroborates the report after he revealed to the Boston Globe that his son had told him about the decision to retire about a week ago.

“We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. said. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.”

If it’s true that TB12 filmed his retirement video earlier, then he really did a great job of hiding it. Aside from his parents (and maybe his children), it’s unlikely other people knew about it considering that there were no leaks or whatsoever. People were even talking about him going to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Regardless, though, Brady will certainly be remembered as one of the greatest, if not the GOAT of football and American sports.