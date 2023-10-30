The Tennessee Titans are not ready to look for a new king. Derrick Henry is unlikely to be traded ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline after restructuring his contract.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Henry is now owed just $5.5 million, which incentivizes management to hold onto the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year. The timing of this deal is especially interesting, as rookie quarterback Will Levis just introduced himself to the NFL world following an electric debut against the Atlanta Falcons.



The Titans are now 3-4 and could have a chance at clinching the seventh and final AFC Wild Card position when the season concludes. Henry has rushed for 526 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns through seven games this season. He has exceeded 100 rushing yards in a game only twice but is heating up over the last month.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Tim Kelly entrusted the 29-year-old with 26 touches this past Sunday, and the veteran back should remain the focal point of the offense while Levis continues to develop. When the front office dealt former All-pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, many fans wondered if the Titans were headed towards a full overhaul. Their phone is probably not going to be nearly as busy as other executives maybe anticipated, following Henry's restructure.

The team enters a pivotal stretch of action that includes three consecutive road trips to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. With Derrick Henry still on the roster, Tennessee has a fighting chance.

But even if the Titans fall short of the playoffs, fans will be excited to keep watching this new offensive triumvirate of Henry, Levis and DeAndre Hopkins. Thursday Night Football will offer them a big platform to further showcase their collective abilities.