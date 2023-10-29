The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and there are multiple players that could (or could not) be moved before the Tuesday deadline. But one player that will reportedly not be actively shopped is Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry, according to ESPN.

ESPN writes, “The Tennessee Titans informed Derrick Henry this week that they don't plan to trade him despite receiving inquiries about the Pro Bowl running back, league sources told ESPN. This doesn't mean he won't be traded by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline — the Titans simply told Henry they don't intend to move him.”

After starting the season 2-4, the Titans already traded away a star player earlier this week, sending two-time Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles for Terrell Edmunds and two 2024 draft picks.

It would make sense for the Titans to continue to offload stars such as Derrick Henry and WR DeAndre Hopkins, but the team reportedly intends to stand pat with both players. That could be true, or this could be a situation where a team is looking maximize the potential return for any outgoing superstars. As important as he has been to the Titans, it would make a lot of sense for the organization to explore potential trade destinations for Henry. The star running back turns 30 in January. He is also on an expiring contract and will be a free agent after this season.

The Titans take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with quarterbacks Will Levis and Malik Willis both expected to take snaps in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill.