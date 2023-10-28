The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner and the rumor mill is on fire with potential big moves. One team to watch for is the Tennessee Titans, as they've already dealt one superstar, Kevin Byard, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speculation remains high in Tennessee that they'll end up dealing more players before the Oct. 31 deadline. Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins have been involved in most of the buzz.

However, the latest rumor indicates the Titans may not be moving Henry or Hopkins after all, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Instead, general manager Ran Carthon reportedly won't make a deal unless an offer is “exceptional.”

“DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry look to be staying in Tennessee. Teams have called GM Ran Carthon on a number of players, and I was told Carthon is not moving on any offer unless it’s exceptional.”

So, maybe there's a chance the Titans' superstars are dealt before the deadline, but teams are going to have to offer much more than what Carthon is seeing. For that reason, it's likely Henry and Hopkins finish the 2023 season in Tennessee.

Although the Titans look like a bottom five team so far this season, this is probably the best case scenario. Especially considering rookie quarterback Will Levis is making his NFL debut against the Atlanta Falcons.

Having Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins on the roster should only make life easier for Levis. He's a young quarterback who needs reps to develop his game. So why not keep two superstar talents on the roster for him to work with?

With that said, look for Tennessee to rely on Henry on Sunday, despite the Falcons being one of the top rush defenses in the league.