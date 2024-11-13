The Las Vegas Raiders are having a dreadful 2024 season. Las Vegas is 2-7 heading into Week 11 and is tied for the worst record in the NFL. The team is starting to feel the heat after offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was fired last week after another embarrassing loss. Now the Raiders are searching for a new way forward on offense.

So what will the Raiders do differently, if anything, under new offensive coordinator Scott Turner?

The Raiders are expected to get through the next couple of practices to fully assess the play of both Gardner Minshew and the newly acquired Desmond Ridder. Minshew has the inside track to win the starting job for this week at least, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

One problem that has plagued the Raiders all season is what to do at quarterback. Las Vegas entered the 2024 season with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell in a training camp QB battle. Minshew came out on top and led the team for multiple weeks before giving O'Connell a crack at the starting job.

Unfortunately, Minshew has not impressed and O'Connell is now on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

Regardless of who the QB has been in Las Vegas, prospects have looked grim all season. The running game has not worked well, and the passing game has struggled after trading away Davante Adams to the Jets.

One thing feels certain — quarterback will be at the top of the Raiders' wishlist during the offseason.

NFL insider links Sam Darnold and Raiders as possible offseason pairing

One NFL insider has linked the Raiders and Vikings QB Sam Darnold as a possible match during the 2025 offseason.

The logic is pretty easy to follow here. Minnesota needs to make space for first-rounder J.J. McCarthy to take the reins. Las Vegas needs a solid starting QB.

“I doubt Darnold ends up back in Minnesota, where the Vikings want to have the decks cleared for J.J. McCarthy once their first-round pick is healthy again,” ESPN's Dan Graziano said. “Never say never, of course, and if McCarthy's recovery from his knee injury is delayed, who knows? But my guess is someone will want to pay Darnold more than the Vikings, given McCarthy's status as their future starter.”

Graziano then went on to list potential teams that may be interested in Darnold, which of course includes the Raiders.

“Many teams — the Panthers, Colts, Raiders, Browns and possibly the Jets — face a similar plight. Do any of those make sense for Darnold? Or is a return to Minnesota still on the table?”

The Raiders may also look at the 2025 NFL Draft as a way to solve their QB dilemma. They missed out on a QB in last year's draft, but they are in range to have a top pick this year.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders approach the offseason in the spring.