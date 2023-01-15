The Tom Brady Sweepstakes 2.0 could hit NFL free agency in 2023. The veteran quarterback is going to it the open market after a rough season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still, there will be opportunities for him to continue playing should he go that route.

There surely won’t be a lack of teams interested in signing Tom Brady, even as he turns 46 years old this summer, according to Ian Rapoport. The insider named four teams that could pursue Brady if he doesn’t stay with the Buccaneers.

“Tom Brady is a free agent after the season,” Rapoport notes. “There is, I would say a chance, that he does not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite the fact that they very much want him back and plan to make efforts towards that. Among the teams that would consider Brady — a couple of them considered Brady last time — the Tennessee Titans…the 49ers…and then the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Brady joining the San Francisco 49ers, his childhood team, would be shocking after they committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance to start the season. The Titans and Raiders, meanwhile, are looking for a veteran upgrade at the quarterback spot. Las Vegas makes a lot of sense, as they are coached by one of Brady’s former coaches, Josh McDaniels, and have a very talented roster.

Previously, Tom Brady was linked to the Raiders and Miami Dolphins as potential free-agent destinations. As he looks to win yet another Super Bowl, the possibility of joining a new team weighs on him.