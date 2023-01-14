Tom Brady only has two words on his mind right now: Super Bowl. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers slated to embark on another playoff run against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the 7-time SB winner remains laser-focused.

But that won’t stop the speculation on what uniform he’ll be wearing next season – or if he’ll be wearing one at all, for that matter. In his latest media session, Tom Brady was asked about the whispers regarding a potential leap to a new team like the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, both franchises that have been linked to Brady in the past, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“What do you make of some of these reports now that are linking you to the Dolphins or the Raiders? You’re trying to lock in and focus on a football game,” the reporter said.

“What’s the question?” Tom Brady replied.

“What do make of those reports, when you’re trying to lock in?”

“I don’t know,” Brady said. “You guys gotta write something new every day, so just wake up, try to show up and do my job.”

It makes sense to not even acknowledge the question. Adding even just a small drop of oil into the fire would fuel even more speculation regarding Tom Brady’s future.

The Buccaneers QB may be acting coy for now, but the same questions will be asked the second that Tampa Bay’s season ends. It just depends on how long Brady can stave off that inevitable discussion with his play on the football field.