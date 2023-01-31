It’s getting to the point where the future of Green bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a yearly topic after the NFL season ends. It’s no different this year, with the only outlier being the talk started earlier this time around since the Packers didn’t make the playoffs.

With the earlier timeframe, there are more updates coming, with the same amount of drama and intrigue.

On his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers said no decision on his playing future has been made as of yet, per a tweet from Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

Aaron Rodgers tells @PatMcAfeeShow he still hasn't decided if he wants to play football in 2023: "It's going to be a little bit more time for my decision. I feel confident that in a couple weeks, I'll feel definitely more strongly about one of two decisions." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 31, 2023

If we’re looking at the order of how these shoes can drop, the first one is whether or not Rodgers wants to continue playing. We have heard about him flirting with other ventures, whether that’s being the host of Jeopardy, or just retiring to retire.

If he does want to keep playing, the question is where does he want to resume his career. Rodgers signed an extension to stay in Green Bay, but from all indications, the relationship between the QB and the front office has soured over time. Throw in the fact the Packers look like a team on the decline, and talk of trading him to another team is getting louder.

If that’s the case, who’s the team that would trade for him, and that salary he is under? Whether it’s the New York Jets or Las Vegas Raiders (two teams mentioned as potential trade targets), one can bet the Packers are going to want a hefty haul in return if Rodgers’ playing days in Green Bay are over.

None of us know as of yet, but until then, we can look forward to hearing Rodgers updates from said golf course.