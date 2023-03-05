Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor may have a massive free agent market, according to a Sunday article from ESPN+.

“One player with a massive market is Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor, whom some teams believe could command up to $17-18 million per year,” wrote ESPN staff writers Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. “Pass-protecting right tackles are scarce.

“The Jags are pushing hard to keep him, and even though they plan to franchise-tag tight end Evan Engram, some teams are at least wondering if they’ll use it on Taylor instead. Jacksonville definitely plans to keep both players if it can.”

Jawaan Taylor has played and started in 66 games for the Jaguars since he was selected with the 35th-overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. According to Pro Football Reference, he has played in every one of the team’s offensive snaps on all but four occasions. A 40-34 win by the Dallas Cowboys was the only game he played in less than 90% of the team’s offensive snaps.

“Throwback right tackle with adequate foot quickness for pass-protection duties and above-average size and nastiness to fit the ‘road grader’ model,” reads his 2019 NFL Draft profile on NFL.com. “Taylor strains to cave, kick or drive his opponent out of the way.

“His feet are good enough to slide out on speed rushers and redirect them past the pocket, but his hustle to protect his edge will expose him to inside moves from power counters.”

Jawaan Taylor will become an unrestricted free agent after he completed the final year of his four-year, $7.8 million contract with the Jaguars, according to Spotrac. $5.76 million of the deal was guaranteed, including his signing bonus, 2020 salary and 2021 salary.

The Jaguars agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension with edge defender Roy Robertson-Harris in late February. He had one year and $9 million left on his previous contract with Jacksonville in 2019.