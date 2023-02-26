The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the more remarkable one-year turnarounds in recent NFL history last season. The brief but tumultuous Urban Meyer era could have set the franchise back a bit, but head coach Doug Pederson led the resilient and talented group to the playoffs and a historic comeback victory in 2022-23. The team is locking down a key and underrated part of that run.

Defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris and the Jaguars agreed to a three-year extension for $30 million, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He had one year and over $9 million left from the last contract he signed with Jacksonville in 2021. He started in every game this past season and was especially crucial during the playoff push.

He registered seven quarterback hits in the final four games of the regular season and then had two more plus four tackles for a loss and two pass deflections against the Los Angeles Chargers in an absolutely bonkers Wild Card game. Robertson-Harris went undrafted out of UTEP in 2016 before playing four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

The Jaguars have been busy over the weekend, notably restructuring the contract of last season’s NFL tackle leader Foye Oluokun. They are clearly intent on making some noise in free agency. The team can already expect Calvin Ridley to suit up next season after completing his suspension for gambling. Trevor Lawrence made a big leap forward as both a quarterback and leader. This past season could be just a precursor for this budding franchise.

Sustained success is the expected goal. And Robertson-Harris will now officially be a part of that long-term goal.